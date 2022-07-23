Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days Battery Life Now Official: Coming To India? News oi-Vivek

Amazfit has launched yet another affordable smart band -- the Amazfit Band 7. Just like the previous generation smart bands from the company, the Band 7 does pack a lot of best-in-class features, including a large display, up to 28 days of battery life, and more.

Even for fitness enthusiasts, the Band 7 offers over 120 sports modes, and the device is also water resistant with up to 5ATM. Lastly, there is also GPS support for accurate workout tracking. Do note that, using GPS continuously will take a toll on the battery life of the Amazfit Band 7.

Just like the other modern smartwatches from Amazfit, the Amazfit Band 7 is powered by the Zepp OS. Band 7 is a successor to the Amazfit Ban 6, which was launched back in 2020. With the latest iteration, Amazfit is offering features like blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring, and there is also an app store giving access to additional apps.

Amazfit Band 7 Hardware Overview

The Amazfit Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 198 x 368 and a pixel density of 282 pixels per inch. Despite being a small-sized band, the Amazfit Ban 7 is fueled by a 232 mAh battery, which is one of the biggest batteries that we have seen on a smart band of this class.

According to the official documentation, the Amazfit Band 7 can last up to 12 days even for heavy users. Under normal usage, the Amazfit Band 7 is said to last for 28 days. Hence, for most users, the Amazfit Band 7 should easily offer a month worth of battery life on a single charge.

How Much Does Amazfit Band 7 Cost?

The Amazfit Band 7 retails for $49.99. When converted to Indian price, the Amazfit Band 7 is likely to cost around Rs. 5,000. Do note that, if this ever comes to India, the Amazfit Band 7 is likely to cost a bit less than the US pricing, and could cost around Rs. 3,500.

Best Mobiles in India