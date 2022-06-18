Just In
Amazfit Band 7 Spotted At FCC: Battery Capacity, GPS Support Hinted
The upcoming Amazfit Band 7 has been speculated a lot in recent times. These reports circulating about the fitness band suggest that it could be announced anytime soon. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Zepp (formerly Huami), which is known for the Amazfit lineup of smartwatches and fitness bands is said to bring the new model with many improvements.
Already, we have come across reports suggesting that the Amazfit Band 7 could share a lot of similarities with the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Now, it is tipped that the smartwatch could arrive with GPS support and a bigger battery as compared to its predecessors.
Amazfit Band 7 Spotted At FCC
In a recent development, the Amazfit Band 7 was spotted at the FCC certification database hinting its imminent launch once again. The new leak points out that the Amazfit Band 7 could be launched alongside the Amazfit GTR 4 series. It is tipped to have the codename Bari and has similarities with the 2021 fitness band from the stable of Redmi.
The new details pertaining to the Amazfit Band 7 were revealed by Magical Unicorn, a French tipster. Besides, the FCC listing also shed light on some of its key details. The new wearable is speculated to feature a 250mAh battery, which is bigger than the Redmi Smart Band Pro's 200mAh battery.
Furthermore, the Amazfit Band 7 runs Zepp OS and there is no specific UI information for now. Unlike the Redmi Smart Band Pro, this upcoming model from Amazfit is believed to come with GPS functionality. Along with the presence of a larger battery, this major improvement will place the Amazfit Band 7 in a good position in the wearable market and make it compete against the likes of similar models from other brands.
When it comes to the launch and availability details of the Amazfit wearable, the FCC document has hinted that the wearable in question could be launched around September this year. For now, there is no word on the global availability, complete specifications, features and pricing of this device. We can expect further clarity regarding the Amazfit Band 7 in the coming months or weeks.
