Redmi Smart Band Pro With 1.47" AMOLED Display & SpO2 Monitor Launched- Threat To Realme Band 2?

Redmi has unveiled a new budget fitness tracker in the homegrown market- China. The new wearable- Redmi Smart Band Pro takes design inspiration from Huawei Band 6 and flaunts a 1.47-inch rectangular Super AMOLED display. The budget fitness band comes equipped with a 24/7 heart-rate monitor and also features a SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

The fitness band can soon make it to the Indian market to take on the recently launched Realme Band 2 and other budget fitness trackers. Here's everything you need to know about Redmi's latest wearable.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications & Features

The Redmi Smart Band Pro flaunts a sizeable 1.47-inch screen with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. The OLED screen should offer better color reproduction and deeper blacks as compared to Realme Band 2's 1.4-inch TFT-LCD display offering a resolution of 167 x 320 pixels. While reviewing the Realme Band 2, we found its TFT panel lacking the color vibrancy and liveliness of an OLED screen; however, its 500 nits of peak brightness is slightly better than the Redmi band's claimed peak brightness of 450 nits.

Redmi has also added an ambient light sensor to offer automatic adjustment of screen brightness for added convenience.

The budget fitness tracker comes equipped with a 24-hour PPG heart-rate sensor and SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels. For durability, the Redmi Band Pro has a 2.5D tempered glass cover protecting the screen and the band is rated for 5ATM for water resistance. The fitness tracker is powered by a 200mAH battery cell and is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Redmi will offer a magnetic charger in the box.

As far as sports and health modes are concerned, the Redmi Smart Band Pro gets 110 workout modes covering most required fitness activities such as running, cycling, swimming, and yoga. It can auto-detect workout activity, measures stress levels and can be linked to health apps such as Apple Health and Strava to offer important insights.

Overall, the Redmi Smart Band Pro seems to be a good offering in the budget fitness tracker space. If Redmi manages to launch the band at aggressive pricing, it can give a tough time to the recently launched Realme Band 2 currently selling at Rs. 2,499 on Flipkart.com.

Image- Redmi

