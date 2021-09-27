Realme Band 2 First Impressions: Better Than The Mi Band 6 & Dizo Watch 2?

What Has Changed?

The biggest upgrade comes in the form of a larger and brighter display suggesting that Realme has learned from its mistakes. The Realme Band 2 flaunts a 1.4-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 167 x 320 pixels. The screen is comparatively brighter, offers decent color reproduction, and supports full-screen touch for ease of use. The on-screen content is easily visible outdoors, thanks to the 500 nits peak brightness and larger real estate.

It's a much-needed upgrade from the weak and lifeless screen on the predecessor. You can also check out the Dizo Watch 2 that offers an even bigger 1.69-inch (4.3cm) full touch screen (2.5D glass) with 600 nits of peak brightness. The Dizo Watch 2 offers an even better smartwatch appeal at the same price point.

Mi Band 6 Vs Realme Band 2 Vs Dizo Watch 2 Display- OLED Vs TFT Displays

And while both the Realme Band 2 and the Dizo Watch 2 offer a larger field-of-view and adequate brightness with their TFT LCD panels, they lack the color vibrancy and liveliness of an OLED screen. The Mi Band 6's 1.56-inch elongated OLED touch-screen is much more vivid and colorful than the TFT panels on the Realme Band 2 and the Dizo Watch 2.

Also, the Mi Band 6's display offers a slightly better touch-response than Realme's wearables. Animations are much smoother and pleasing on the Mi Band 6. More on the differences among the three in our detailed review.

How Comfortable Is The Realme Band 2?

The Realme Band 2 feels very light on the wrist but it isn't quite comfortable to wear for an extended duration. The mediocre strap quality and the traditional locking mechanism create discomfort on the wrist, especially when you sleep with the band on your wrist. The silicone straps are very stiff and the locking buckle is made of hard plastic that irritates the skin when you bend your wrist.

Realme should have given some more thought about ergonomics since the band is supposed to be on your wrist 24 x 7. Once again, Xiaomi seems to have a lead with a more comfortable-to-wear design with its Mi Band 6.

Realme Band 2 Health & Fitness Features

The Realme Band 2 comes equipped with a good range of health-centric features. The budget band has the GH3011 sensor that offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring and checks for any heart rate variability (HRV). The budget band also features Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitor and wearing detections. The band currently supports 15 sports modes but will soon get 75 extra modes taking the count to an impressive 90 covering most basic and advanced fitness activities.

Moving on, the Realme Band 2 supports continuous sleep monitoring and offers useful insights such as sleep duration, sleep time, wake up time, and sleep stages. The data is utilized to offer recommendations for improving your sleep cycle. Besides, the band has usual fitness-centric features such as calories & distance counter, water reminder, sedentary reminder, activity records, women's health tracking, stress measurement, etc.

Realme Band 2 Handy Features

Some other useful features include- call notification, message reminder, alarm reminder, find phone, OTA upgrade, multi-language support, wear monitoring, lift wrist to wake the screen, no disturb mode, and quick settings, etc. The band comes sans an ambient light sensor and you have to manually adjust the screen brightness, which is a bummer. Moreover, you also cannot reply to text messages and cannot attend the call from the wrist.

Realme Band 2 Battery Life & Connectivity

Realme promises a 12-day battery life with the Band 2 using a 240mAh battery cell. We have been using it for over three days now and the band shows 86% battery life with a moderate use case. It should easily last for up to 9-10 days on a single charge. For connectivity, the Band 2 requires the Realme Link smartphone app and supports IoT functions. You can use the band to control IoT devices such as earphones, speakers, light bulbs, sockets, etc.

Should You Consider Buying The Realme Band 2?

Realme has made some notable upgrades with its second-generation fitness tracker. The Band 2 looks more stylish and offers a bigger and brighter touch screen. However, the competition has got stiffer in 2021 and the Band 2 seems to be in a tight spot taking bullets from the Mi Band 6 and the sub-brand- Dizo with its newly launched Watch 2. Wait for our detailed reviews to find out which is a better budget fitness tracker among the three.