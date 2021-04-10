Amazfit Bip U Pro Sale Scheduled For April 14: Reasons To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazfit Bip U Pro recently made its debut in the country with power-packed features. The company has now announced the sale date which is April 14. Features like built-in GPS and Alexa, 60+ sports modes make it the best buy under Rs. 5,000 price bracket.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Sale Details

As per the Amazfit website, the shipping will start on April 14 and the watch will be available for purchase in the country at Rs. 4,999. Interested buyers can grab the Amazfit Bip U Pro via the Amazfit website and Amazon India. Further, the watch will be sold in three colors - Black, Green, and Pink.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Features

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is the successor of the Bip U which was launched a few months ago. As far as features are concerned, the smartwatch has a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD color display (320 x 302 pixels) with the 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 protection. The Amazfit Bip U Pro features thinner bezels on three sides, and it measures 40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4mm and weighs 31 grams. Besides, the 20mm strap of the watch comes made with silicon. You can get 50 watch faces and over 60 sport modes including running, cycling, yoga, kickboxing, and more.

Like other smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip U Pro also features heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring. The key highlight of the smartwatch is its built-in Alexa that will allow you to control music, set the alarm, sports updates by voice. In terms of battery, there is a 230 mAh battery which claims to deliver up to nine days battery life on typical and five days battery life on heavy usage.

Moreover, the watch will also show you call or message notifications. It is compatible with devices running with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. The Amazfit Bip U Pro runs on RTOS and can be connected with devices using the Zepp app. Lastly, the watch works up to 50 meters underwater.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Worth Buying?

Considering the price and features of the Amazfit Bip U Pro, it would be a good choice for first-time buyers who are looking for a watch under Rs. 5,000 with all the useful features.

