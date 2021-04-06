Amazfit BIP U Pro With Built-In Alexa Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Amazfit has launched yet another budget smartwatch -- the Amazfit BIP U Pro in the country, which is a fully-loaded version of the BIP U, launched a few months back. This time around, the BIP U Pro offers features like built-in GPS and Alexa, making it an interesting smartwatch, especially under Rs. 5,000 price mark.

The Amazfit BIP U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch square display with curved edges, which gives this watch a premium look. The smartwatch has thinner bezels on three sides, and there is a bit of a chin at the bottom with an embossed Amazfit logo. Do note that, the display of the watch is protected by a 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The watch comes in three colors -- black, green, and pink with easy-to-replace straps, which are made using silicon rubber. Even with the strap, the device just weighs 31grams, which makes it a light smartwatch.

Coming to the fitness-related features, the Amazfit BIP U Pro offers more than 60 sport modes, which use the combination of GPS and heart rate sensor to accurately measure the parameters like walking distance, amount of calory burnt, real-time heart rate, and more.

The Amazfit BIP U Pro also has a built-in blood oxygen monitor, which measures the real-time blood oxygen level, which is an essential parameter when it comes to health monitoring and understanding the physical state of the body. The watch can also analyze your sleep pattern using the built-in SomnusCare feature.

The smartwatch can be paired to an Android or an iPhone using the Zepp app, and with heavy usage, the battery is stated to last for five days, while a normal user can get up to 9 days of battery backup. It still uses a 2-pins POGO connector for charging, so, keep the charger carefully.

Pricing And Availability

The Amazfit BIP U Pro is already available on Amazon and Amazfit India's official website for Rs. 4,999. If you are looking for a budget smartwatch, with a compact design and all-week battery life, then, the Amazfit BIP U Pro is definitely a good choice. Stay tuned for the review of the same on Gizbot.

Buy Amazfit BIP U Pro Here

Best Mobiles in India