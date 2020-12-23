Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launched For Rs. 6,999; Sale Debuts On December 26 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, after a slew of teasers, Huami announced the launch of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Well, this latest smartwatch in the country is the smaller version of the Amazfit GTS 2 in the country. It comes with a slew of highlight features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep function and more.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be available from December 26 via Amazon India and the official Amazfit website. Let's take a look at the specifications of the smartwatch from below.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 mini makes use of a 1.55-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display with AOD option with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels. There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE to pair with Android and iOS devices, support for over 50 watch faces, a water-resistant build with support for 5ATM.

Connectivity features of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini include GPS+GLONASS and a slew of sensors such as activity and in-depth sleep monitoring, 2 PPG for blood oxygen, over 70 sport modes, Huami's self-developer BioTracker, accelerometer, biological data sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. Furthermore, there is support for camera control and music playback as well.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini features an aluminum alloy body and comes with a sleep function that can precisely identify the sleep stages and naps. Also, there is integrated PAI, an indicator of personal activity, which provides details about heart health and overall fitness. This feature helps users to maintain their personal best.

The latest Amazfit smartwatch gets the power from a 220mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a heavy use and up to 14 days of battery life with typical use. On the other hand, if there is basic usage, then the smartwatch's battery can last up to 21 days.

