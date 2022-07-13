Amazfit GTS 4 Mini India Launch Set For July 16: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazfit, a brand known for its capable wearables, is all set to launch the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch in India soon. While we have been coming across reports regarding the imminent launch of this wearable device, a recent update shows that the smartwatch will be launched in India on July 16 at 12 PM.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is official in the global market and it will most probably retain the same specs in India as well. Going by the same, the latest offering will arrive with a host of health-centric and fitness monitoring features and a battery life of up to 15 days.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Price In India

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch is likely to be launched in India for Rs. 6,999. However, there will be a hike in its price later, taking it to Rs. 7,999. Notably, the smartwatch will be up for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit India official. Interested buyers can get their hands on this smartwatch in a range of color options, including Mint Blue, Flamingo Pink, Moonlight White, and Midnight Black.

For those who are unaware, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch is priced at $199.99 (approx. Rs. 16,000) in the US market and it is likely to be priced relatively more affordable in India.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch bestows a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 336 x 384 pixels, support for always-on display technology, and a pixel density of 309 ppi. Notably, the device features an aluminum alloy middle frame and support for Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It has been launched with the 5ATM rating, meaning that it can be water-resistant up to 50 meters underwater.

Furthermore, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch features Alexa voice assistant instead of other aspects. It features 3PPG and BioTracker sensors for SpO2 monitoring and 24-hour heart rate tracking. A 270mAh battery powers the wearable from Amazfit and it will give up to 15 days of battery life.

There are other usual features such as activity tracking, sleep tracking, and over 120 sport modes. There is also support for five satellite positioning systems, smart notifications, sedentary reminders, a stopwatch, and many other common aspects.

