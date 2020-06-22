Amazfit Stratos 3 Fitness Watch Launched For Rs. 13,999; Brings Unique Music Feature On Board News oi-Vivek

Amazfit has officially launched its latest smartwatch -- the Amazfit Stratos 3 for Indian consumers. This is also the most expensive band that the company has ever launched in India and it retails for Rs. 13,999.

The watch will be available in India from 8 PM, June 22 via Flipkart and Amazfit online store. On paper, the Amazfit Stratos 3 seems like one of the most feature-packed smartwatches that the company has launched in India.

The USP of the Amazfit Stratos 3 is that it comes 2GB built-in storage. It can be used to store songs natively on the device and listen to by pairing a Bluetooth earphone with the watch. This is a fitness watch and it does offer up to 80 different sports modes.

Amazfit Stratos 3 Specifications

The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes with a 1.34-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320p and this is a MIP Transﬂective TFT that works great even under direct sunlight. The watch is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating on top.

As per the software front, the Amazfit Stratos 3 runs on AmzfitOS that does pack features like custom watch faces, custom profiles for workouts, and more. However, it does lack some features like not able to natively answer a call or reply to a message directly from the watch.

The watch weighs 40.4grams and it packs in a 300 mAh battery that takes 2.5 hours to fully charge. On a single charge, the Amazfit Stratos 3 can last up to seven days on smart mode, 14-days on ultra-endurance mode, and 45 days on balanced mode. Besides, it can offer up to 70 hours of GPS usage on a single charge.

It uses 4-pins POGO to charge and the same pin also used for syncing songs. Just connect the watch to a laptop or a computer and drag and drop the downloaded songs on to the device.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 seems like a nice fitness watch made for serious fitness enthusiasts who might not fancy carrying a smartphone while working out or jogging. However, for the asking price, the watch should have had a couple of more features that would have made the Amazfit Stratos 3 an actual smartwatch.

