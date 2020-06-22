ENGLISH

    Amazfit Stratos 3 Fitness Watch Launched For Rs. 13,999; Brings Unique Music Feature On Board

    By
    |

    Amazfit has officially launched its latest smartwatch -- the Amazfit Stratos 3 for Indian consumers. This is also the most expensive band that the company has ever launched in India and it retails for Rs. 13,999.

    Amazfit Stratos 3 Fitness Watch Launched For Rs. 13,999

     

    The watch will be available in India from 8 PM, June 22 via Flipkart and Amazfit online store. On paper, the Amazfit Stratos 3 seems like one of the most feature-packed smartwatches that the company has launched in India.

    The USP of the Amazfit Stratos 3 is that it comes 2GB built-in storage. It can be used to store songs natively on the device and listen to by pairing a Bluetooth earphone with the watch. This is a fitness watch and it does offer up to 80 different sports modes.

    Amazfit Stratos 3 Specifications

    The Amazfit Stratos 3 comes with a 1.34-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320p and this is a MIP Transﬂective TFT that works great even under direct sunlight. The watch is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating on top.

    As per the software front, the Amazfit Stratos 3 runs on AmzfitOS that does pack features like custom watch faces, custom profiles for workouts, and more. However, it does lack some features like not able to natively answer a call or reply to a message directly from the watch.

    The watch weighs 40.4grams and it packs in a 300 mAh battery that takes 2.5 hours to fully charge. On a single charge, the Amazfit Stratos 3 can last up to seven days on smart mode, 14-days on ultra-endurance mode, and 45 days on balanced mode. Besides, it can offer up to 70 hours of GPS usage on a single charge.

    It uses 4-pins POGO to charge and the same pin also used for syncing songs. Just connect the watch to a laptop or a computer and drag and drop the downloaded songs on to the device.

     

    The Amazfit Stratos 3 seems like a nice fitness watch made for serious fitness enthusiasts who might not fancy carrying a smartphone while working out or jogging. However, for the asking price, the watch should have had a couple of more features that would have made the Amazfit Stratos 3 an actual smartwatch.

    Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
