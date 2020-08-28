Amazon Halo Fitness Band Offers In-Depth Body Analysis; Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?

Amazon Halo Price, Availablity

Presently, the new Amazon Halo is available in the US market and ships for $99.99 (around Rs. 7,400). Amazon is offering an introductory discount, which makes the new wearable available at $64.99 (around Rs. 4,800). Plus, you'll need to subscribe to the Amazon Halo app with monthly fees of $3.99 (around Rs. 295). The Amazon Halo is available in Black-Onyx, Blush-Rose Gold, and Winter-Silver color variants.

Amazon Halo Features

As noted, the Amazon Halo packs one of the most unique designs. It skips a display but has a couple of sensors attached at the bottom. The Halo fitness band connects with the Amazon Halo app via Bluetooth 5.0 support. Like all other fitness trackers, it records your activity levels, steps, sleep, and stress levels.

More importantly, the Amazon Halo has two features that outstands it from other fitness bands in the market. A feature called Tone is capable of listening to your voice via the two microphones embedded in the band. It analyzes your voice to detect the energy and positivity levels. Amazon's advanced machine learning and speech processing technologies are driven into Tone to analyze the qualities of the user's voice. The Tone can understand the pitch, intensity, tempo, and rhythm.

Apart from Tone, the Amazon Halo also includes a feature called Body. It 3D scans the user's body to measure and track various levels like BFP, fat percentage, and more. Again, Amazon's AI, computer vision, and machine learning technologies have created the Body to generate a personalized 3D body model of the user. It also shows them how their body would change if they lost or put on weight.

Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?

Amazon might have simply outdone its competitors with the Halo. With unique features like Tone and Body, the Amazon Halo has a lot to offer, especially for an in-depth body and psychological analysis. Notably, Amazon has included privacy settings, where users can opt-out anytime. Amazon says it will natively process all the data on the user's smartphone and none of it would be stored on Amazon's servers.

At the same time, Amazon Halo skips the display, which is quite a bold decision. While it offers something very unique in terms of design and features - users might still like to have a display that shows their progress like the Apple Watch and Fitbit trackers. Without the display, the Amazon Halo might feel like a smart bracelet rather than a fitness band.