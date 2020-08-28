Just In
- 1 hr ago Infinix Zero 8 Announced With Dual Selfie Cameras, 33W Fast Charging And More
-
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 55-inch U1 4K Smart TV Review: Premium Viewing Experience At A Reasonable Price
- 7 hrs ago Realme C15 Vs Other 6000mAh Battery Budget Smartphones On Competition
- 16 hrs ago Fixing Broken Display Of Honor Phones Is Now Easy And Affordable: Here’s How
Don't Miss
- Finance Future Enterprises Board To Meet On 29 August To Seal Reliance Deal: Report
- News Rajnath Singh to formally induct Rafales into IAF on September 10
- Movies Pradeep Machiraju Reacts To Harassment Allegations Levelled Against Him; Calls Them ‘Baseless’
- Automobiles 2020 Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch In India: Pics & Details
- Sports Clippers thought NBA season was over after boycott – Rivers
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Or Karishma Tanna, Whose Ethnic Look In Brown Kurti And White Skirt Did You Like More?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Amazon Halo Fitness Band Offers In-Depth Body Analysis; Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?
Amazon has finally forayed into the fitness band spectrum and hopes to take on the likes of the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and others. Dubbed as Amazon Halo, the new fitness tracker is unlike any wearable we've seen so far. For one, the handwoven fitness band doesn't have a display but is embedded with sensors attached at the bottom.
Amazon Halo Price, Availablity
Presently, the new Amazon Halo is available in the US market and ships for $99.99 (around Rs. 7,400). Amazon is offering an introductory discount, which makes the new wearable available at $64.99 (around Rs. 4,800). Plus, you'll need to subscribe to the Amazon Halo app with monthly fees of $3.99 (around Rs. 295). The Amazon Halo is available in Black-Onyx, Blush-Rose Gold, and Winter-Silver color variants.
Amazon Halo Features
As noted, the Amazon Halo packs one of the most unique designs. It skips a display but has a couple of sensors attached at the bottom. The Halo fitness band connects with the Amazon Halo app via Bluetooth 5.0 support. Like all other fitness trackers, it records your activity levels, steps, sleep, and stress levels.
More importantly, the Amazon Halo has two features that outstands it from other fitness bands in the market. A feature called Tone is capable of listening to your voice via the two microphones embedded in the band. It analyzes your voice to detect the energy and positivity levels. Amazon's advanced machine learning and speech processing technologies are driven into Tone to analyze the qualities of the user's voice. The Tone can understand the pitch, intensity, tempo, and rhythm.
Apart from Tone, the Amazon Halo also includes a feature called Body. It 3D scans the user's body to measure and track various levels like BFP, fat percentage, and more. Again, Amazon's AI, computer vision, and machine learning technologies have created the Body to generate a personalized 3D body model of the user. It also shows them how their body would change if they lost or put on weight.
Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?
Amazon might have simply outdone its competitors with the Halo. With unique features like Tone and Body, the Amazon Halo has a lot to offer, especially for an in-depth body and psychological analysis. Notably, Amazon has included privacy settings, where users can opt-out anytime. Amazon says it will natively process all the data on the user's smartphone and none of it would be stored on Amazon's servers.
At the same time, Amazon Halo skips the display, which is quite a bold decision. While it offers something very unique in terms of design and features - users might still like to have a display that shows their progress like the Apple Watch and Fitbit trackers. Without the display, the Amazon Halo might feel like a smart bracelet rather than a fitness band.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228