Apple Watch Might Soon Have An Adjustable Camera On Board News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

We have seen OEMs try incorporating cameras into smartwatches, but the fixed position didn't allow for a good shot and the users were required to adjust their wrists. However, Apple might a solution to this issue. At least that's what the company's latest patent suggests.

The Cupertino-based company has been awarded a patent that shows a Watchband with a built-in camera which is designed in a way that users will be able to position them according to their preference. It looks similar to the company's loop bands, but with an extended camera. Users will have to pull, twist and retract this section to take a picture.

The concept will also allow the possibility of cameras on both sides of the band, meaning the users will be able to capture 360-degree images. There could be several ways these cameras can be triggered, including pinching the band or pressing a button on the band.

Well, what's imperative to understand that this is just a patent, and there's no guarantee you'll see this product in the future Apple Watch. Rumors of a camera on the Apple Watch have been circulating since 2015, and there are many hiccups like the battery life and space management to place a camera sensor.

Since Apple is poised at making the Apple Watch independent of the iPhone, it's likely that cameras would soon make it to the smartwatch. It would also come in handy when users wish to video call using FaceTime but don't have their phones with them.

Besides, Apple has been granted a patent titled "System and method for automatic right-left ear detection for headphones." It seems the company is working on a pair of headphones that would be reversible, automatically adjusting right or left earcups based on how the user puts them on, reports 9to5Mac.

The patent shows a system where the ear cups will comprise five microphones which will determine which ear cup is which through a variety of methods that involve comparing relative microphone inputs.

