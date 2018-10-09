ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple Watch Series 4 crashing and rebooting due to DST bug

Apple Watch Series 4 discovered a bug, which causes the continuous reboot of the watch until the battery drains out.

By

Related Articles

    Apple this year has launched a bunch of gadgets in the global market. Along with the new iPhones, the company has also launched its Apple Watch Series 4. But now it has been reported that the newly launched Apple Watch has discovered a bug which is the cause of crashing the device. Some users have reported that the Apple Watch get stuck on reboot loops.  

    Apple Watch Series 4 crashing and rebooting due to DST bug

    According to 9To5Mac report, the issue is happening because the watch face is active with the Activity complication. Each time the device boots, it tries to load the complications and while failing it repeats the same. The is no option of stopping the continues reboot of the device. It will continue until the battery runs off the power. 

    Just to recall, the 'Activity' feature keep a track of current day and shows hour-by-hour data for calories, stand hours and exercise minutes. The maximum complaints are reported from Australia, where people have experienced the issue when they change in daylight saving time. 

    Until Apple will provide specific steps and process of getting the issue fix, its bettery to leave the Watch and wait for the fix. It better not to put the smartwatch on a charger because anyways it will drain the battery by keep on rebooting the device. Apple is yet to release a bug-fix let's see how soon the Cupertino giant will get back with the rescue. 

    The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a price tag of $399, and $499, for the aluminium and steel versions, respectively. In Indian market the Series 4 Apple Watch will cost you Rs 32,470. The company has also recently added a Nike+ edition to the Apple Watch Series 4 which comes with limited edition watch faces and bands.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue