Apple Watch Series 4 crashing and rebooting due to DST bug

Apple this year has launched a bunch of gadgets in the global market. Along with the new iPhones, the company has also launched its Apple Watch Series 4. But now it has been reported that the newly launched Apple Watch has discovered a bug which is the cause of crashing the device. Some users have reported that the Apple Watch get stuck on reboot loops.

According to 9To5Mac report, the issue is happening because the watch face is active with the Activity complication. Each time the device boots, it tries to load the complications and while failing it repeats the same. The is no option of stopping the continues reboot of the device. It will continue until the battery runs off the power.

Just to recall, the 'Activity' feature keep a track of current day and shows hour-by-hour data for calories, stand hours and exercise minutes. The maximum complaints are reported from Australia, where people have experienced the issue when they change in daylight saving time.

Until Apple will provide specific steps and process of getting the issue fix, its bettery to leave the Watch and wait for the fix. It better not to put the smartwatch on a charger because anyways it will drain the battery by keep on rebooting the device. Apple is yet to release a bug-fix let's see how soon the Cupertino giant will get back with the rescue.

The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a price tag of $399, and $499, for the aluminium and steel versions, respectively. In Indian market the Series 4 Apple Watch will cost you Rs 32,470. The company has also recently added a Nike+ edition to the Apple Watch Series 4 which comes with limited edition watch faces and bands.