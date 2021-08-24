Apple Watch With GPS Feature Misused By Robbers In This Bizzaire Incident News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch is among the most sophisticated wearables available in the market. We've heard of several instances where the Apple Watch has helped save lives. However, a new incident has come to the light where the Apple Watch was misused. Drug dealers in New York, USA, have used the Apple Watch for a robbery, revealing the flip side of technology.

The Apple Watch packs several advanced features like an ECG sensor. Today, most smartwatches pack GPS support to help users keep a track of their running routines. However, in this incident, robbers have misused the GPS feature on the Apple Watch for their benefit.

Apple Watch Misused By Drug Dealers

The robbery in question involved drug dealers in New York, USA. Here, the robbers had prior information of the drug dealer's whereabouts in the city. With this, the robbers fixed an Apple Watch to the dealer's car. Next, they tracked him using the Apple Watch's GPS beacon as he headed to a New York hotel.

The robbers allegedly trapped the dealer and stole his hotel room key, where they found a bag with half a million dollars (around Rs. 37,00,000). That's not all. The robbers then took to social media to even share photos of their conquest, which eventually led to the intervention of legal authorities, who later revealed the Apple Watch's involvement.

Misuse Of Technology: How Safe Can We Be?

This, of course, is not the first time we're hearing of an incident where technology was misused by miscreants. We have a lot of tracking devices available in the market with some of the latest technologies like the Apple AirTags. Presently, it's unclear if the robbers stole the Apple Watch or bought a new one from the store.

Either way, it's clearly a case of misusing the tech, even if it's stealing from a drug lord. One solution could be to alert the owner when his/her device goes missing or out of the usual vicinity without the owner. But even then, miscreants will surely find a way around such measures. Despite the increased security features on gadgets, such incidents pose a threat to the tech world and society at large.

(via)

