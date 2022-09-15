Apple Watches Get Sleep Stage Tracker With watchOS 9: What’s in It for Users? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple recently expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. At the same time, Apple has also announced several new features for the watchOS. One such new feature is the enhanced sleep stage tracker on the watchOS 9.

Apple watchOS 9 Gets Upgraded Sleep Tracker

The Apple Far Out event brought in many new products and upgrades, including new features to watchOS 9. The updated watchOS 9 brings in enhanced workout views, enhanced women's health updates, and more.

One of the new additions is the improved sleep tracking, which makes the Apple Watch and watchOS on par with competitors. The new feature determines when a user is in the REM (Rapid Eye Movement), Core, or Deep sleep stages of sleep.

The upgraded watchOS 9 gets this data from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor from the Apple Watch. Users can view data on their sleep stages on the dedicated Sleep app on the Apple Watch.

Additionally, they can also set their bedtime schedules, wind down mode, and more on the app."Sleep comparison charts in the updated Health app on iPhone let you see metrics like heart rate and respiratory rate. And how things may change throughout the night," Apple explains.

The Apple watchOS 9 also offers detailed information like the sleep duration based on the heart rate and respiratory rate. Users can tap into this data to compare different sleep stages via the Health app on the iPhone. Users with sleep disorders can use this data to track their health and collaborate with their healthcare providers.

Apple watchOS Get Many Upgrades

Apart from the upgraded sleep stage tracker, the watchOS 9 comes with many more updates and features. For one, Apple has improved the workout tracker with a different setup on activity rings, heart rate zones, power, and elevation. The watchOS 9 also supports many women's health features like an ovulation tracker.

The watchOS 9 upgrade requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16. The upgraded watch software will be available on Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Best Mobiles in India