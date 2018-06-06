ENGLISH

Asus launches the VivoWatch BP with ECG and PPG sensors; with a month battery life

Asus has announced VivoWatch BP (HC-A04) at the Computex 2018. It is the company's latest smartwatch which comes with ECG and PPG sensors. Moreover, it provides real-time blood pressure measurements.

    Asus has announced VivoWatch BP (HC-A04) at the Computex 2018. It is the company's latest smartwatch which comes with ECG and PPG sensors. Moreover, it provides real-time blood pressure measurements in just 15 seconds.

    The smartwatch comes with Asus HealthAI technology which will help the user to keep a track of their blood pressure and health stats. The VivoWatch BP will measure heart-rate, sleep quality, activity data and also de-stress index. Meanwhile, it also provides suggestions for a better lifestyle.

    The company claims that the VivoWatch BP is built with medical-grade materials, and it is 70 per cent smaller and 50 per cent lighter than any other wrist-mounted blood pressure monitors. Asus also claims that the smartwatch will give a battery life of 28 days under normal usage which is double of its Vivo Watch.

    The smartwatch comes with a color LCD display along with power-efficient microcontroller unit (MCU) and high-reflective display. It also comes with dust water resistance and has an IP67 rating. The Asus VivoWatch BP sports a GPS tracking which allows you to share your location with your family members and friends. The smartwatch is also useful for running and other sports activities without relying on your phone.

    To measure your blood pressure you need to press a finger on the PPG sensor which is on the top of the watch. You need to hold your finger for 15 to 20 seconds, at first attempt you need to struggle with device second time it will detect you and the third time it will give you an accurate measurement.

    The VivoWatch BP comes in five color variants including Black, Gray, Green, Blue, Maroon. The device is priced at $169 (Rs. 11,350 approx.) the VivoWatch BP will be available first in Asia starting from Taiwan by end of July. It will be available in Europe from August.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
