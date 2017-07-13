Asus ZenWatch 3 starts receiving support for Android Wear 2.0

If you own an Asus ZenWatch 3, then you are in for a good news. Asus has finally started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update for its ZenWatch 3.

Well, the smartwatch should have received the update long time back, but it is better late than never. After Google launched the Android Wear 2.0 update, it had announced which smartwatches would be getting the update. Both ZenWatch 2 and 3 were supposed to be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0. While the ZenWatch 3 has received its due, ZenWatch 2 owners would still have to wait for a while.

Hopefully, Asus would release the update for its ZenWatch 2 sometime in August. Anyway, talking about the ZenWatch 3, the Android Wear 2.0 is now available for download. However, you should keep in mind that the roll-out of the update will be done in phases.

So if your watch hasn't received the support for Android Wear 2.0, you should wait for some time. As per Asus, it will take between 5-7 days before the update hits all the devices.

According to a Reddit user, you have to make sure that your ZenWatch 3 is sufficiently charged. Then, you have to open the update screen and keep it active until the pop-up for the Android Wear 2.0 shows. After clicking yes, you need to keep the screen active.

He further says that the easiest way to do that is to enable developer mode and disable screen sleep. The update will then start downloading.

To refresh your memory, the Asus ZenWatch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Soc which is paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB inbuilt storage. It carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999 in India.