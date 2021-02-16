Battery Saving Issue On Apple Watch 5, Watch SE? Apple Will Repair It For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch has earned a spot as one of the best smartwatches. However, it looks like Apple Watch users are facing a glitch when it comes to Battery Saving mode. This issue was spotted among Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch SE users. As a result, Apple is offering free repair for users facing trouble with their smartwatch.

Apple Watch 5 Battery Troubles

Apple notes the battery saving mode issue affects a very small population of Apple Watch users. If you need to check if your Apple Watch is facing this issue, here's how to check:

Step 1: Place your Apple Watch 5 or Apple Watch SE on the charger.

Step 2: Wait for at least half an hour.

Step 3: If the Apple Watch begins charging, you don't have any issues. On the other hand, if the Watch fails to begin charging, you can contact Apple for a free service repair.

Step 4: Once you take it to the Apple Service center, it will be examined before making it eligible for a free repair.

Apple Watch 5 Users Get Free Repair

The updated support page for Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch SE also notes the trouble pertains to devices running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3. In this case, users are first advised to update their smartwatch to the watchOS 7.3.1. If the issue continues even after the software update, you can check out the free repair service.

Here is how to update your Apple Watch to the latest watchOS. Firstly, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Next, tap on My Watch > General > Software Update. If an update is available, click on Download and Install. It will automatically update on the Apple Watch.

Looking back, the Apple Watch Series 5 was launched alongside the iPhone 11 series in 2019. The Series 5 was discontinued after the company brought in the Apple Watch Series 6 with the iPhone 12 in 2020. The Apple Watch SE was also introduced last year with an affordable price tag, something that Apple has been launching especially for countries like India.

