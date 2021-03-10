Boat Flash Watch With IP68 Rating, SpO2 Monitoring Launched In India; Reasons To Buy It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat is well-known for its earphones, headset, and now the company has forayed into the smartwatch segment. Boat has recently announced the launch of the Boat Flash Watch. The smartwatch can be the perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers which has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499.

It can be purchased via the company's site and Amazon in three strap colors- Active Black, Electric Blue, and Vivid Red strap. It comes with a 1-year warranty and it has already gone for the first sale and the next sale date is yet to be announced.

Boat Flash Watch: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the smartwatch flaunts a 1.3-inch touch LCD display fitted in a round dial. It has a slim metallic design with dual-tone silicone straps. One can get six watch faces on the Boat Flash Watch and supports 24×7 Automatic Heart-rate (PPG), Blood-Oxygen(SpO2), and Sleep monitoring.

There is a 200 mAh battery and it claims to offer 7 days of battery life on two hours charging via a magnetic charger. Further, the Boat Flash Watch offers a standby time of 15-20 days. The watch also comes with 10 Active Sports Modes such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Skipping, and Swimming. The watch has also an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0+ and Android 5.0+. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and works within 10M range. The smartwatch can be connected with your smartphone via the boAt Wearable app. Other features include call alerts, music and camera control, weather updates, alarms, reminders, and more.

Is It Worth Buying?

At a price of Rs. 2,499, you get all features that you need while workout and the watch will automatically notify you when your heart rate gets low or high. Further, it offers basic 10 sports models and seven days of battery. So, if you are planning to buy a smartwatch for the first time and don't want to spend a huge money. Then you can go for the Boat Flash Watch; however, the price might increase a few days later as the original price shows as Rs. 6,999.

Best Mobiles in India