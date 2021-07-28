Just In
Boat Storm Smartwatch Selling For Just Rs. 2,199 At Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale
Amazon Prime Day sale is over, while the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will be live till July 29. At the sale, several brand's smartphones, accessories, and other electronic devices are selling at a discounted price. If you are planning to buy a budget smartwatch then can go for the Boat Storm Smartwatch which is the company's first-ever smartwatch announced earlier this year. Besides, the Boat Storm Smartwatch received a huge response from consumers.
Boat Storm Smartwatch Price In India
The smartwatch is selling in India at Rs. 2,999. However, you can now purchase it at just Rs. 2,199 from Flipkart. Do note that, the offer is for a limited period. Further, the watch comes in two color options -black and blue.
Boat Storm Smartwatch Features
The Boat Storm Smartwatch comes with a removable silicone strap and offers nine sports modes including running, walking, swimming, hiking, climbing, workout, treadmill, yoga, and biking. Besides, you get more than 100 downloadable watch faces. Upfront, the smartwatch has a 1.3-inch touch 2.5D curved touch screen display with a metal body.
In terms of battery, the smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life and 30 days of standby time. Onboard sensors of the Boat Storm include a SpO2 sensor for real-time blood oxygen monitoring, a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, and so on. It also offers menstruation cycle tracker to predict your cycle and health. Lastly, it is also 5ATM rated that can work up to 50m underwater and also comes with smart notification feature that alerts for calls and texts.
Reasons To Buy It
The watch has all the useful features that can handle your day-to-day work. Even, you get a SpO2 sensor and smart notification feature that are unexpected in this price range. So, if you are a first-time buyer or want to gift someone, can go for the Boat Storm Smartwatch which will be a great deal for an asking price of Rs. 2,199. If your budget is a bit high, can consider the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 or the ColorFit Ultra smartwatches which are also selling at discount price on Flipkart.
