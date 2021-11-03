Boat Watch Zenit To Launch Soon In India; IPS Display, Built-In Game & More Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat is gearing up to launch another smartwatch for the consumers named the Boat Watch Zenit. A microsite for the upcoming smartwatch on Amazon has gone live, revealing its key features. However, the exact launch date of the Boat Watch Zenit is yet to be announced.

Boat Watch Zenit Smartwatch: What To Expect?

As per the Amazon listing, the Boat Watch Zenit smartwatch will come with a 1.3-inch touch-screen round IPS display. There will be buttons on the side and it will support 100+ watch faces. Like other smartwatches, the Boat Watch Zenit will also be equipped with real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracker.

You will get a total of seven sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. The watch also features a built-in game called the Young bird. For battery, the watch is claimed to deliver seven days of battery on a single charge.

A feature named the theater mode on the Boat Watch Zenit will reduce the brightness to zero and mute all notifications while the feature is activated. Moreover, the smartwatch will show you social media notifications, incoming calls, and message notifications. Other features include music and camera control, weather forecast for the next six days, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Boat Watch Zenit Smartwatch Expected Price & Availability In India

The pricing of the Boat Watch Zenit is still under wraps. Considering the features, we expect the watch might cost around Rs. 3,500; however, we will suggest you to wait for official information on the same.

Features like theater mode, a built-in game, and SpO2 sensor will be plus points for the Boat Watch Zenit which will help it to beat smartwatches with similar features. Further, the watch is listed in three color variants - black, blue, and silver. In terms of availability, it can be purchased on Amazon after the launch.

In the same news, the brand has recently launched the Boat Watch Vertex smartwatch in the country which is selling for Rs. 2,499. Features of the watch include 10 days battery life, SpO2 sensor, and much more.

