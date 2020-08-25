Just In
Boult Audio Curve Pro With 10mm Drivers Launched In India
Boult Audio has launched the neckband-style earphones - Curve Pro in India. The earphones come with a price tag of Rs. 1,499. The headphones will be available for purchase on Amazon in three color variants - Red, Grey, and Green. The company has introduced neckband-style headphones, primarily targeting fitness-based users. Users also get a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.
Boult Audio Curve Pro Features
In terms of features, the Curve Pro is IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. It features Built-in micro-woofers that isolate noise around the environment. For connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.0, Voice assistant.
The affordable earphones with advanced features have Siri and it gives a smooth listening experience so it can be a good pick for music lovers. The earphones have magnetic clamping and Kevlar cable which is convenient for stability.
The headset weighs about 95 grams and claims to offer 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It takes 1 hour to get a full charge and also features 10mm dynamic drivers. In addition, earphones allow up to 100 minutes of use on a 10-minute charge. The neckband of the earphones comes in a way that is consistent with the size of your neck.
Considering the price of the earphones, it offers impressive features like vibrating neckband, noise cancellation, nearly 2 hours of music playback on 10 minutes charge. The headphones will compete against brands like Boat, Xiaomi, and Realme. However, the company always offers attractive features in its affordable range of headphones, which are not available in other brands of earphones.
Earlier this month, the company launched four headphones under its affordable segment including FreePods, ProPods, MuseBuds, and the PowerBuds. The FreePods is available at Rs. 1,799, while the MuseBuds come with a tag Rs. 1,999. The headphones offer features like ear clip design, quick Pair feature, touch controls.
