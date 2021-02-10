Buy Redmi Smart Band At Rs. 1,299 Via Amazon India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Wearables are a recent rage and have become highly popular. Eventually, many people rush to buy wearables for various reasons such as convenience and fitness. Given the spike in wearable sales of late, almost every other smartphone maker wants to launch wearables. One such product available in India is the Redmi Smart Band.

Well, the Redmi Smart Band was launched in India last year for Rs. 1,599. This is one of the bestselling wearables in the market right now. In an attempt to make it more affordable, there is an offer running on Amazon India.

Redmi Smart Band Amazon Offer

As of now, there is an offer on Amazon India, wherein you can buy the Redmi Smart Band at an exciting deal. To be specific, you can buy it at a discount of Rs. 300, which takes its total cost down to Rs. 1,299. Detailing the offer, the Amazon listing sells it for Rs. 1,399 and there is an additional discount of Rs. 100 via an on-page coupon. Notably, this deal is available only for one day. So, hurry up to get your hands on the Redmi Smart Band at relatively lesser pricing on Amazon India.

Given that the Redmi Smart Band is a capable wearable out there, this offer available for today could be appealing for those who want to grab hold of this fitness band at a discounted price point.

Redmi Smart Band Specifications

To recap, the Redmi Smart Band, which is the first wearable from the brand bestows a 1.08-inch screen with a dynamic display and adjustable brightness. There is 24x7 heart rate monitoring that tracks heart rate throughout the day in real-time. It notifies you if there is any irregularity.

Notably, the Redmi fitness band comes with five professional sports modes that let you monitor treadmill, outdoor running, cycling, power walking and freestyle exercise. There are other features including over 50 screen customization options, direct micro USB charging and battery life of up to 14 days. Also, the Redmi Smart Band features a water-resistant build for versatility.

