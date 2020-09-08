Redmi Smart Band Launched For Rs. 1,599 In India; Worth Buying? News oi-Vivek

Redmi has officially launched its first smart band -- the Redmi Smart Band in India. The Redmi Smart Band looks and functions a lot like the Mi Band 4 but it comes with a slightly lower price tag.

The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 2.74-inch color touch display with a native resolution of 128 x 200 pixels. Unlike the Mi Band 4, which uses a proprietary charging port, the Redmi Smart Band comes with a full-sized USB port, which can directly be charged using a regular charging brick.

On a single charge, the band claims to last up to 14 days. Besides, the band is also 5-ATM water and dust resistance. Depending on the setting, the battery life might vary a bit, and the best you can get is 15 days.

The company also claims that the battery can be fully charged in just two hours. When connected to a smartphone, the smart band can also be used for music control.

The Redmi Smart Band has a built-in 3-axis accelerometer and a PPE-heart rate sensor. The band works on Bluetooth 5.0 LE technology and offers better long-range connectivity while consuming less power.

It has five workout modes along with step counting, target achieves alarm, target setting, sleep tracking, manual heart rate check, and many more features. The band also supports OTA updates, allowing the company to introduce new features in the coming days.

Pricing And Availability

The Redmi Smart Band will be available for Rs. 1,599 and is available in four colors. The band will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Homes from September 9.

Should You Buy The Redmi Smart Band?

If you are in the market for a cheap fitness tracker, then the Redmi Smart Band seems like a great option, considering it comes with a colored display touch display and two-week battery life.

Best Mobiles in India