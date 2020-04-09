Redmi Band BIS Listing Hints India Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced its first wearable device in its home market China. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Band, which is an affordable fitness band. It was unveiled alongside a slew of other devices including the Mi Bunny Watch 4, a kid-friendly smartwatch.

At the time of its announcement, the company did not reveal anything about the global release date of the fitness band. Now, it looks like the Redmi Band is nearing its launch in India. We say so as the device has been spotted on the BIS certification database.

Redmi Band India Launch Details

The Redmi Band has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), an Indian certification agency suggesting that the fitness tracker could be launched soon in the country. However, there is no clarity regarding when exactly the launch could happen.

Prior to the global announcement last week, the Redmi Band was spotted clearing the Bluetooth SIG certification database with the model number HMSH01GE. Notably, a previous listing on the BIS certification database spotted by the well-known Twitter-based tipster @stufflistings reveals that it could be the Redmi Band and its India launch could not be far-fetched.

Here's something interesting. The Redmi Band has already received the BIS certification (now the Bluetooth SIG certification as well). Turns out the first-ever fitness tracker from Redmi will certainly launch in India soon.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiBand pic.twitter.com/R9n4VKyetZ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 8, 2020

Redmi Band Expected Price In India

The Redmi Band has been launched in India for RMB 99 (approx. Rs. 1.100). If the device is launched in India, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 1.500. At this pricing, you will get a fitness band with a color display, inbuilt heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, activity tracking, battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge and much more.

How About Competition?

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Redmi regarding the launch of the fitness band in India. But if the Redmi Band arrives in India for under Rs. 1,500, we can expect it to compete against the likes of other affordable fitness bands including the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Realme Band, Honor Band, etc.

