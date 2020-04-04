ENGLISH

    Redmi Band With Up To 14 Days Battery Life Announced

    As teased earlier, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi entered the wearable market segment with the launch of the Redmi Band in its home market China. Besides this, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Bunny Watch 4 with support for eSIM to make 4G VoLTE calls.

    Redmi Band Specifications

    The Redmi Band is a fitness tracker featuring a rectangular color display. The screen size is 1.08 inches and supports numerous watch faces.

    The device also comes with an inbuilt charger that plugs to a USB-A port. It is claimed that the battery can last up to 14 hours on a single charge. The other interesting features of the fitness tracker include heart rate sensor and activity tracking that can track sleep, sedentary reminder and other features.

    Redmi Band Price And Availability

    The Redmi Band has been launched in three color options such as Orange, Green, and Blue. It is priced affordable at RMB 99 (approx. Rs. 1.100) and will be available for purchase in China from April 9.

    As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the Redmi Band in other global markets including India. Though an official confirmation is awaited, we can expect the Redmi Band to arrive in India sometime soon as the Mi Band fitness bands are quite popular in the country.

    Mi Bunny Watch 4

    Talking about the Mi Bunny Watch 4, it is a kid-centric smartwatch with features such as video calling, eSIM support, ability to learn a foreign language and many more. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and an eight-fold safe positioning feature.

    There is Pro variant of this smartwatch featuring a Snapdragon 2500 SoC along with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. Interestingly, it supports indoor positioning of over 4,000 large shopping malls, airports and high-speed rail stations in China. While the standard variant has dual 5MP cameras (front and rear), the Pro variant has a single 8MP sensor.

     

    The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is priced at RMB 849 (approx. Rs. 9,100) and the Pro variant is priced at RMB 1.299 (approx. Rs. 14,000).

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
