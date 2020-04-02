Redmi Band, The Brand’s First Wearable Could Be Launched On April 3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi became an independent entity last year and has been launching a slew of smartphones. Following the same, the brand also forayed into various product categories such as laptops, smart TV and more. Now, it looks like Redmi is entering into the wearable market segment with the launch of a fitness band.

Well, the rumored Redmi Band is believed to be the first-ever wearable from the brand. It is teased to be launched on April 3, 2020 in the company's home market China.

Redmi Band Teaser

Redmi has taken to the microblogging website Weibo via MyDrivers to reveal that it will be launching a Redmi-branded band. The wearable is seen on the wrist of a user and it is allegedly dubbed the Redmi Band. Previously, the company speculated that Xiaomi would announce the Mi Band 5 that will be the successor to the Mi Band 4 on April 3 during the Mi Fan Festival in China.

Xiaomi's Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival is all set to be hosted tomorrow in the company's home country China. The Redmi Band launch is slated to happen at 2 PM local time, which is around 11:30 AM in Indian time.

Redmi Band: What To Expect

As of now, nothing much is known about the Redmi Band. The upcoming wearable is believed to borrow some features from the Mi Band 4, which was launched last year with notable improvements such as a color AMOLED touchscreen display, ability to control music playback, tracking features, and support for numerous watch faces among others.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Rumors

As mentioned above, previous reports speculated that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could feature NFC outside of China. Notably, the previous-generation models did not have this feature in the global markets. The other details revealed by reports include. 1.2-inch display, which is bigger than the 0.96-inch display on the Mi Band 4. Also, the wearable is said to feature a color AMOLED display, more contrast, and better visibility.

It is also said to be priced around RMB 179 (approx. Rs. 1.930). But it is not confirmed officially and we can expect other models to be priced higher. We can expect to know more about the Redmi Band and Xiaomi Mi Band 5 tomorrow.

