Class Action filed against Apple for Watch Defect, seeking $5 million

It seems Apple is once again trapped in yet another class action lawsuit, which claims the all the Apple Watch model have the same defect which is causing the screen cracks, shatter, or detach from the body of the Apple Watch. There is no fault form the buyer's side. The lawsuit is filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the suit seeks $5 million in damages.

The lawsuit not only mentioned that the screens which are fitted on the Apple Watch defect. But it also claims that the company knew about the defect at or before the time it started selling the Apple Watch to the customers. The suit alleges that there are many customers who have complained after the release of every new series of Apple Watch.

In April 2015, when Series 0 Apple Watch was release, the customers complained that the screens were detaching from the body of the Watch. Same goes for the Series 1 and 2 models which was launched in September 2016 again the customers immediately complained about screens that were cracked, shattered, or detached from the body of the watch. Last year in September, Apple released the Series 3 Apple Watch and once again the same issues repeated its legacy with the display appeared.

In all the cases, Apple keeps on denying that there were widespread problems with that Series' Apple Watch. Eventually, the company has to extend the warranties on Series 0 and Series 2 models due to excessive battery swelling. The company has faced a lot of complaints through device returns to the Apple Store, posts on Apple Community forums, and through calls and correspondence with Apple Support.

However, this is not the first time Apple is showing this behaviour. Court documents released last month by Judge Lucy Koh revealed that Apple knew that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus would bend before the release of both the models.

Let's see what excuse Apple will give this time on this matter and how this lawsuit will work against the flaws of the tech giant Apple.

Source 1, 2