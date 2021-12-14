Two New DIZO Smartwatches Likely To Launch In India Next Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September, the lifestyle brand of Realme, DIZO, launched new smartwatches - the DIZO Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro in India. Within a few months, the brand appears to be all set to launch more wearables in the country. As per fresh information, the company appears to be gearing up to take the wraps off two new smartwatches called DIZO Watch 2 special sports smartwatch and DIZO Watch R.

Upcoming DIZO Smartwatches

This information was revealed by the tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles. As its name suggests, the DIZO Watch 2 special sports edition is believed to be a model suitable for sports enthusiasts. It is speculated to be a sports model of the original Watch 2. However, there is no official word regarding the smartwatch from the company.

Also, it remains to be seen if the company will bring any new design changes or features. We can expect the DIZO Watch 2 special sports edition to add various sports modes and feature a sporty look that justifies its moniker.

Talking about the DIZO Watch R, which is the other smartphone that is tipped is believed to be a completely new smartphone model. There is no official confirmation regarding the smartphone. It is believed to be an affordable wearable when compared to the Watch 2 series. It remains to be seen clearly if it will be a rebranded Realme smartwatch or a new device that is exclusive to the DIZO brand.

Whatever it is, the smartwatch will be interesting to see in terms of design and features. We can get to know further details regarding the upcoming wearables only when the company officially spills the beans on the same, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Talking about the launch date of these new DIZO smartwatches, the tipster has claimed that the company might take the wraps off these devices in January 2022. However, an exact launch date remains unknown for now. Also, from the past history of DIZO, it is believed that the DIZO Watch R and Watch 2 special sports edition could be available for purchase via the online retailer Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India