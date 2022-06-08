Dizo Watch D With 5ATM Design Launched For Rs. 1,999; Specs, Features, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Dizo has been on a launching spree, releasing new accessories for the Indian market. The Realme sub-brand has now announced a new smartwatch namely the Dizo Watch D. Like other Dizo accessories, the new Dizo Watch D is an affordable wearable packing some premium features.

Dizo Watch D Features

The new Dizo Watch D flaunts a premium design and looks stylish even. The smartwatch sports a metal frame with a 22mm silicone strap. The curved tempered display offers 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant. The wearable can survive up to 50m underwater for 30 minutes.

The display on the Dizo Watch D is a 1.8-inch LCD panel that offers 550 nits of peak brightness. Dizo has also included more than 150 watch faces and users can further customize the smartwatch with widgets and wallpapers. It is available in Steel White, Copper Pink, Bronze Green, Dark Blue, and Classic Black colors.

As a typical smartwatch/fitness band, the new Dizo Watch D comes with the usual health-centric features and sensors. These include a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, SpO2 bloody oxygen level checker, step counter, calorie counter, and sedentary reminder. Dizo has also included women-centric features like menstrual period TrackSedentary Reminder.

Additionally, the Dizo Watch D comes with a powerful battery backup of 350 mAh capacity, which the brand claims can last for two weeks with just a quick charge for two hours. Dizo also claims the smartwatch will last up to 14 days for typical use, but this could vary according to the users' requirements. It ships with a proprietary magnetic suction charger, which comes in the box.

It also includes some usual wearable features like camera shutter controls, music controls, and more. Users can pair the Dizo Watch D to their smartwatch and track activity via the Dizo app, which further helps with GPS route tracking, sharing health data, and so on.

Dizo Watch D Price In India

The Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs. 2,999, but can be bought for Rs. 1,999 as part of an introductory offer. The smartwatch will go on sale starting June 14, 12 PM onwards. Interested buyers can get the new wearable from Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India