Dizo Watch D Teased For June 7 Launch: Key Features To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Dizo, a Realme Techlife ecosystem brand appears to be all focused on launching a slew of smartwatches and earbuds. It looks like the company is having a couple of other gadgets under its arsenal. Dizo is one of the brands to have released more units of earbuds and smartwatches than any other product within a year since its debut.

Recently, the brand opened an offline store in India. While the smartwatch lineup from Dizo includes the Dizo Watch, Watch 2, Watch Pro, Watch 2 Sports i, Watch S, and Watch R, the company is speculated to add a new watch to its portfolio. This new wearable is reportedly dubbed Dizo Watch D.

Dizo Watch D Launch Date Teased

Going by the company's teasers, the Dizo Watch D is slated to be launched in India on June 7 at 12 PM. As per the teasers from the brand that were shared by Twitter-based tipster TechnoAnkit1, we can get some clarity on what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch.

The teasers reveal that the Dizo Watch D could arrive with a large 1.8-inch display, which is touted to be 15% bigger than the display on the brand's previous models. The display is likely to arrive with a brightness of 550 nits and a curved tempered glass cover. The teaser also hints at the Dynamic Display feature as well. Also, we can see that the smartwatch uses a metal frame and features up to 50m water resistance with an IP rating.

Dizo is teasing that the smartwatch could feature over 150 colorful watch faces. It is also tipped to arrive with a customizable widget dashboard. It is expected that the Dizo Watch D that could be in rumors could feature the usual fitness tracking capabilities with a heart rate monitor, an activity tracker, and a blood oxygen monitor among others.

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the upcoming Dizo smartwatch - the Watch D. We can get to know further details regarding the pricing, specifications and features of the wearable in the coming days as its launch is slated for June 7. Also, at the time of its launch, we will get to know the complete details, including availability.

