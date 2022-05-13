Dizo Watch Sports i, Wireless Power i Neckband Earbuds Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Dizo, Realme's TechLife ecosystem brand has launched two new accessories for its users in India. These new offerings include the Dizo Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch and the Wireless Power i neckband-style earbuds. Both these accessories will be available for the offline market. Let's take a look at the details of the Dizo smartwatch and neckband earbuds from here.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports i Features

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i has been launched with a square-shaped compact design. It sports a 1.69-inch touchscreen display with a maximum brightness of up to 600 nits. The wearable has a glossy frame and weighs around 41.5 grams. It comes with support for 110 sports modes, including swimming and other water sports. Also, it features health-centric features, including SpO2 monitor, sedentary reminder, sleep tracker, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and water reminder. Besides these, there is an ability to track a woman's menstrual cycle. It comes with up to 150 different water faces for users to choose from.

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i gets the power from a 260mAh battery that can give it up to 10 days of life under regular use. The other features of the Dizo smartwatch include Bluetooth 5.0, calling functionality, Find My Phone, music controls, camera shutter, and more. It features 5 ATM water resistance as well.

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i has been launched for Rs. 2,599 and comes in Yellow Black, Classic Black, and Deep Blue color options. The device will go on sale from June 2, 2022.

Dizo Wireless Power i Earbuds

The Dizo Wireless Power i wireless earbuds is made using soft TPU materials that make sure there is comfort while using the accessory for long hours. There are silicon tips and magnetic tips with the Magnetic Fast Pair technology. It lets users to answer calls and play or pause music playback by pulling the buds apart or joining them together.

Furthermore, the Dizo Wireless Power i comes with an 11.2mm driver and features, including a dedicated Game Mode with a low latency of 88ms, and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which is not as effective of ANC but it assures distraction-free calls. The wireless earbuds gets the power from a 150mAh battery touted to provide up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. Within 10 minutes of charging the accessory, you can get up to 120 minutes of playback as hinted earlier by the company.

The other aspects of the Dizo Wireless Power i include support for Bluetooth 5.2, a smart control button, and Realme Link app support to customize their settings such as upgrading the firmware, adjusting the equalizer, turning the Game Mode on or off, and change touch features.

When it comes to the pricing of the DIZO Wireless Power i, the accessory is priced at Rs. 1499, making it a good deal. The device comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Passion Pink colors. Similar to the smartwatch, this one is also available via the offline stores in the country and the sale will debut on June 2, 2022.

