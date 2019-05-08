Exclusive: 2 Riversong smartwatches to launch this year, eyeing at Rs. 50 cr revenue News oi-Priyanka Dua Riversong has launched its first smartwatch which is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Riversong, a subsidiary of the mobile phone developer IMG technology Group is planning to launch two more smartwatches by the end of this year.

Manvendra Chandola, CEO Riversong, India exclusively told us that the two smartwatches would be released in the market under Rs. 10,000 price point.

He further told us that the company was initially only selling its products via Amazon and Flipkart and other offline retailers. However, from this month he stated that their products will be available on other online platforms like Snapdeal and Paytm.

The newly launched watch comes with a 1.33-inch colored screen along with 2.5D tempered glass lens.

It also notifies the user about incoming calls, messages, emails, etc., thus making their lives easier and faster while on the go. In addition, the smartwatch comes with IP67 water resistant and sweat-proof.

The two-year-old company that has sold its products online started its offline sales in January and is currently operating through 23 distributors but now Riversong is planning to expand its presence by adding 22 more distributors by the end of next month.

Speaking about the revenue, Chandola said, "We are targeting at Rs. 50 crores of revenue by the end of this financial year on the back of new launches, the quality of our product, and affordability."

In the recent past, the company had launched its Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones, Rhythm L in India.

It is an on-ear headset which comes with an aux mode and SD card slot for utmost efficiency. Rhythm L also has built-in smart decoder chip, supports 32GB TF card, has over 10 hours of battery life and a mode button to switch to different modes like Nature, Popular, Rock, Jazz, Country, and Deep Bass.