Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking Launched In India; Features 30 Sports Modes

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2, the wearables company's newest smartwatch, is now available in India. A 1.3-inch touch screen display and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor are included in this low-cost smartwatch.

It also has arcade-style games built-in. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 has 30 sports modes and is said to have a battery life of up to seven days in use and up to 25 days in standby mode. With an IP68 rating, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is dust and water-resistant.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Price In India

The new Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is available in India for Rs. 1,899 as an introductory pricing and will be sold exclusively through Amazon. Black, blue, and pink are the three colour possibilities for the latest Fire-Boltt smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Features

The rectangular dial of the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch is complemented by a 1.3-inch HD (240x240 pixels) touchscreen display. The new Fire-Boltt wearable comes with a navigation button on the side and several watch faces that can be customised using the Da Fit software on the associated Android or iOS smartphone.

Walking, cycling, trekking, aerobics, badminton, football, running, and skipping are among the 30 sports modes supported by Fire-Boltt Ninja 2. It has SpO2 monitoring as well as alarms, menstrual reminders, a stopwatch, smart notifications, and weather updates built in.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Specifications

A heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a steps counter are all included in the new wristwatch. Users can also use the watch to control music and the camera on their smartphone.

As previously stated, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch is built to IP68 standards. Users can play games like 2048 and Young Bird on the wearable's built-in gaming option.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 can be connected to a smartphone to receive call and social media notifications, as well as message alerts.

For the uninitiated, Realme's Dizo introduced its Dizo Watch R smartwatch, as well as Dizo Buds Z Pro, in India this week for Rs 3,999. It will be on sale on Flipkart at 12 p.m. on January 11 for Rs 3,499 as an introductory price.

