Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Smartwatch Listed On Amazon India; SpO2 Sensor, IP68 Rating Tipped
Fire-Boltt recently launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch in the country. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch another watch named Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. However, the watch has been listed on Amazon, revealing key specs and the design of the upcoming Ninja 2 Max smartwatch.
Further, it has also been confirmed the watch will go on sale via Amazon. As the name suggests, we expect the upcoming smartwatch will have some advanced features compared to the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Features And Design Revealed
According to the Amazon listing, the watch will come with a square-shaped Full touch display which will measure 1.5-inch, while the standard Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 has a smaller 1.3-inch screen. The upcoming Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max will come with 20 sports modes such as walking, running, basketball, football, swimming, skipping, and many more. It will also include 200+ watch faces, music control, sedentary reminder, menstrual reminder, camera control, weather updates, alarm, and stopwatch.
In terms of sensors, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max supports a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, stress monitor, sleeping monitor, and so on. Moreover, the watch is claimed to deliver seven days battery on a single charge and a 25 days standby time. The upcoming Fire-Boltt watch will also come with a navigation button on the side.
The watch will be available in Dark Green, Rose Gold, and black color options. It will also show you notifications from platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and so on. Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Expected Price In India
The Amazon listing has not disclosed the pricing of the smartwatch. To recall, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 was announced was launched at Rs. 1,899. Based on this, we expect the upcoming wearable will come under Rs. 3,000 in India.
The upcoming Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max will be perfect for buyers who are looking for a smartwatch with decent features but don't want to spend a huge amount. However, if you are searching for a high-end watch then Fire-Boltt Almighty would be a good pick that comes with Bluetooth calling support, AMOLED panel, and so on.
