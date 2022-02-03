Just In
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch Set To Launch Soon In India; BT Calling, SpO2 Sensor Confirmed
Fire-Boltt is all set to introduce a new smartwatch under its Ninja series dubbed the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, the dedicated microsite on Amazon has revealed key features of the upcoming Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch. This means the watch can be purchased via Amazon India.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch Features Revealed
As per the Amazon listing, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch touch screen display with a screen resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. It will support Bluetooth calling and allow you to receive calls from your wrist. It also lets you save contacts and there is a quick dial pad, call history, and so on.
The smartwatch is confirmed to have 30 sports modes including skipping, walking, running, cycling, climbing, badminton, and many more. For battery, the watch will be equipped with a 260 mAh battery unit that is said to deliver up to five days of battery life on a single charge and up to 20 days standby time.
It will also offer in-built games and multiple watch faces. Other features will include voice assistant support, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, menstrual reminder, camera control, weather updates, alarm, and stopwatch. The watch will have a navigation button on the side. Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch will be IP67-certified for dust and water resistance.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch Expected Price & Availability In India
As of now, the pricing of the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch is still unknown. Looking at the features, we expect the watch might come at around Rs. 4,000. Further, the Amazon listing has confirmed the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch will be available in multiple color options such as grey, blue, white, black, and so on.
Additionally, the upcoming Fire-Boltt watch is believed to compete with other smartwatches from brands like Noise and Boat at the same price range. The ability to attend calls, SpO2 Sensor, and smart notification features will be the plus points for the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch.
