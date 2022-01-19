Just In
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With SpO2 Sensor Unveiled in India; Should You Buy?
Fire-Boltt has been on a roll this year with the release of affordable smartwatches. The firm has previously introduced two new smartwatches for 2022 -- the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 and the Fire-Boltt Ultron. Now, it has unveiled the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max, which is an upgraded version of the Ninja 2 Max.
The new smartwatch was unveiled just a few days after Fire-Ninja Boltt's Max 2 smartwatch was released. It has a rectangular dial with a 1.5-inch HD display. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch also contains a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to measure heart rate and 20 sports modes. It also monitors the user's blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and sleep patterns. It is reported to last up to seven days on a full charge.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Specifications
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has a rectangular display with a 1.5-inch HD (240x280 pixels) touchscreen. More than 200 watch faces are supported by the smartwatch. There is also a single navigation button on the side. It has a few health monitoring systems such as the ability to monitor a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and meditative breathing. The smartwatch is viable with Android 4.4/iOS 8 or higher.
Running, walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, sit-ups, skipping, and other activities are included in the new Fire-Boltt smartwatch. Sedentary reminders, hydration reminders, period reminders, alarm, and weather updates are all included in the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max. Call, message, and social media notifications are also available on the smartwatch. It also contains music playback controls and a remote camera shutter.
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is dust and water resistant, with an IP68 rating. Its lithium-ion battery is advertised to have a 25-day standby period. It is 43x37x9mm in size and weighs 32 grams.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Price In India
The new Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max can be purchased for Rs. 1,899 as an introductory offer. It may be purchased from both the official website and Amazon. The Fire-Boltt smartwatch comes in three colors: Jet Black, Dark Green, and Rose Gold.
