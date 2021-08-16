Fitbit Charge 5 Renders Leak: Is Its Launch Nearing? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fitbit is one of the popular wearable brands that release premium and impressive models into the market. Early last year, the company unveiled the Fitbit Charge 4. As it is over a year old, rumors regarding the next-generation fitness band are making the rounds of late. Fresh information claims that the Fitbit Charge 5 is all set to go official sometime soon.

Fitbit Charge 5 Renders Leak

As per the reputed tipster Evan Blass' recent claim, Fitbit Charge 5 is coming soon. He has shared the high-resolution renders claimed to be those of the upcoming Charge 5. Given that its renders have been leaked, we can expect the wearable's launch to be nearing.

Moreover, the leaked renders shed light on the possible design of the smartwatch. Going by the same, the Fitbit Charge 5 could be launched at least in three color options. However, there is not much information about the specifications of the fitness band that remain unknown for now.

Fitbit Charge 5 Expected Specs

For those who are unaware, the Fitbit Charge 4 came with a backlit OLED panel and the upcoming fitness band is also expected to arrive with a color touchscreen panel. Being a fitness tracker, it is believed to sport a slew of features including an optical heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and other standard capabilities that we see in the fitness bands out there from rival brands.

The display of the Fitbit Charge 5 shows the date October 23 hinting that it could be the launch date of the device. However, we can expect new reports revealing more speculations about the upcoming wearable to hit the headlines soon.

Fitbit Charge 4 Specifications

To recap, the Fitbit Charge 4 launched last year bestows a backlit OLED greyscale touch screen. It is powered by a battery that can keep it turned on for up to 7 days a single charge. Notably, with GPS turned on, the fitness band will last only up to five hours. Also, there are other notable features including 24/7 heart rate tracking, a sleep tracker, a SpO2 sensor, an activity tracker, guided breath sessions and goal-based exercise modes.

Other aspects of the Fitbit Charge 4 include NFC for contactless payments, an altimeter, a 3-axis accelerometer, notifications alert, customizable watch faces, and Bluetooth 4.0. Notably, this fitness band is compatible with Android and OS devices.

Best Mobiles in India