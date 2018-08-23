Fitbit launches Charge 3 with new SpO2 sensor in India for Rs 14,999

Fitbit is the well-known wearables brand, has announced its Fitbit Charge 3, the latest evolution of its Charge family of devices. Charge 3 features an elevated, premium waterproof design with a touchscreen display. It comes with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, smart features to stay connected to what matters most. The company claims that it lasts for up to 7 days. This new addition comes with Fitbit's most advanced sensor and algorithm technology in a tracker. Charge 3 will be available for INR 14,999 starting from November 2018.

Fitbit's Charge family is the most popular of Fitbit's product lineup, with 35 million devices sold to date. Further, IDC estimates shipments of fitness trackers will continue to comprise a significant portion of the overall category for the next several years.

Charge 3 is made up of very lightweight materials, including an aerospace grade aluminium case. It sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display for a slimmer, modern silhouette, increased durability and more comfortable fit for men and women. It features a crisp, touchscreen display that is nearly 40 percent larger and brighter than its predecessor, which makes it more easy to access your most important information.

Fitbit Charge 3 is the first wearable with an inductive button, which includes new patent-pending technology. This will provide a streamlined, swim-proof design, increased space in the device to add more sensors.

Charge 3 also delivers the most advanced health and fitness features found on a Fitbit tracker to date. With more than nine trillion minutes of heart rate data tracked, Fitbit has upgraded its 24/7 PurePulse heart rate technology for even greater accuracy during exercise compared to Charge 2, and provides a better measure of calorie burn and resting heart rate to optimize workouts and uncover health trends.

The company has added a new SpO2 sensor - a first for a Fitbit tracker - adds the potential to estimate relative blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators, like sleep apnea.

Fitbit Charge 3 will be available in India starting November 2018, across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon and Flipkart for INR 14,999 in black with a graphite aluminum case or blue-gray with the rose gold aluminum case; with the following accessories:

Classic Band: INR 2,990

Woven Band: INR 3,490

Leather Band: INR 4,490