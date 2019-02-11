ENGLISH

Fitbit might soon launch a fitness tracker for kids

Fitbit might soon come up with something for kids.

    Fitbit recently expanded its portfolio with two new fitness trackers - Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR. Both the new trackers aim business users. However, the company now seems to plan to launch a fitness tracker for kids. At least that's what the latest leak hints at.

    Fitbit might soon launch a fitness tracker for kids

     

    A set of images have surfaced online revealing the upcoming fitness tracker from Fitbit which will be aimed towards kids. The images show that the tracker will be available in vivid colors like blue and pink. There's a possibility that the device could have other color options as well.

    There isn't much information about the device available as of now, but we might come across some more leaks in the coming days. The device, however, could feature water and dust resistance and some features that would cater to the young ones.

    Judging by the images, it looks that the tracker will have a bigger display but will be a monochrome panel. It could also borrow a few of its features from the Fitbit Ace such as the long-running battery reservoir.

    Also, it is expected that the device will see the light of day by the end of the second quarter this year. As for the price tag, the device might be cheaper than other Fitbit trackers.

    Previously, the company launched Fitbit Charge 3 which is the successor of the company's Charge 2 fitness band. It carries a price tag of Rs 13,990 and is available via reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, and some other offline stores.

    Read More About: fitbit fitness tracker wearable news
    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
