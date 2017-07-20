Fitbit smartwatch launch not delayed; wouldn't offer LTE support

We already knew that Fitbit will launch its first ever smartwatch later this year. The company made the announcement a few months ago after it acquired Pebble for $23 million. As some of you may be aware, Pebble is one of the most renowned names in the smartwatch industry.

In the beginning of July, we came across a report claiming that the Fitbit might have to either delay the launch of its smartwatch or launch it without an app store. Many people even believed it since the company has been struggling with a decreasing popularity of its fitness bands for quite a some time now. However, if you are waiting for the Fitbit smartwatch, we have some good news for you.

Fitbit CEO James Park has said that the company's upcoming smartwatch is on track and its launch won't be delayed. So according to his statement given to Financial Times, we should see the unveiling of the Fitbit smartwatch in 2017 itself.

He further states that the smartwatch wouldn't be coming with LTE support. Well, this is quite disappointing as a smartwatch should offer support for LTE. However, the Fitbit smartwatch will have an accurate GPS tracker, which will ensure that its battery lasts for a longer time period.

Apparently, instead of high-end features, the Fitbit smartwatch will put more focus on endurance. As per the information obtained, it will be water-proof, and will be equipped with biometric sensors of unspecified nature.

As of now, it is not known what software will be running on the Fitbit smartwatch. The possibilities are more one one; it could use Fitbit's custom skin, Pebble's software or a completely different kind.

The pricing factor of the smartwatch stays under the wraps. Nevertheless, we should get more information about the Fitbit smartwatch in the upcoming days.