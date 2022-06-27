Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Announced; Offers 14 Days Battery, Text Preview, Alexa Support News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fossil is expanding its product offering to include new smartwatches. The brand has just announced the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch that packs several upgrades. As the name suggests, the new Fossil smartwatch packs a classic design backed by smart specs like a powerful battery, health features, and more.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Design

The Fossil Hybrid smartwatches are quite popular in India. The latest Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch comes with upgraded specifications in terms of battery, health-centric features, voice assistant support, and more.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid looks largely similar to other Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. The new smartwatch is available in Machine and Stella designs. The Machine design is mostly for men and flaunts a 45mm case size and buyers can choose from Black, Smoke, and Silver colors.

On the other hand, the Stella Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch comes with a 40.5mm case with feminine textures of Rose Gold, Two-Tone, and Silver. Users can also explore more with the interchangeable bands of 18mm and 24mm in size that are available in link metallics, classic leather, and silicone bands.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Features

The major upgrade lies under the hood where the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch. Fossil has now upgraded the battery, promising two weeks of battery life on a single charge for the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid.

It also includes the usual health-centric features that are found on most fitness bands. This includes sleep tracking, step tracking, SpO2 for bloody oxygen monitoring, continuous heart monitoring, and more.

The display of the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch showcases texts and call alerts. Users can pair the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with the upgraded Fossil app for both Android and iOS platforms. It also supports Alexa right on the smartwatch, which can be alerted with the built-in microphone.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Price In India

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid is available in India and can be bought at Fossil stores or the Fossil India website. The new smartwatch starts from Rs. 18,495 and goes up to Rs. 18,595 for the metallic strap design.

