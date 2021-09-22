Fossil Gen 6 With SD Wear 4100 Plus And Wear OS 2 Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fossil has launched the Gen 6 smartwatch in India as the sequel to the Fossil Gen 5 that went official last year. Like its predecessor, this model also comes with a circular dial with an AMOLED panel. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 Plus processor along with ample storage space. Also, the smartwatch from Fossil runs Google's Wear OS with several connectivity as well as health-centric features.

Fossil Gen 6 Specifications

The Fossil Gen 6 makes use of a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. The AMOLED panel supports an always-on feature and it comes in two sizes - 42mm and 44mm. It houses three buttons at the right wherein the top and bottom buttons are meant for navigation while the middle one doubles as the rotating crown.

Under its hood, a Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor powers the device. It is touted to exhibit 30 percent improved performance than the Fossil Gen 5's Wear 2100 processor. Also, it runs Wear OS 2 and will receive the Wear OS 3 update next year. There is Google Assistant for hands-free usage of the smartwatch as well.

In terms of storage, the latest smartwatch from Fossil comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It has a speaker and a microphone to answer calls on the go. There are health tracking capabilities such as blood oxygen SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, pedometer, sleep monitor and more. The Fossil Gen 6 can be paired with Android and iOS devices as well.

There is 3ATM water resistance as well and connectivity features including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC SE. The battery in the smartwatch supports fast charging and can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes of charging. It supports interchangeable straps, notifications, the ability to control smart home devices, calendar alerts, and watch faces and apps as well.

Fossil Gen 6 Price And Availability

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 24,995 for the metal strap options and Rs. 23,995 for the silicone straps. The device will be up for pre-order from September 25 and will go on sale from September 27. The availability will be exclusive to Fossil's online store, Amazon India and select offline retail stores.

