Fossil launches seven touchscreen smartwatches in India

The US-based luxury watchmaker Fossil Group has announced the launch of its seven products across its six brands in India.

"At Fossil, it is our endeavor to provide our customers with the best of both, fashion and technology. With the launch of next Generation of smartwatches, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our aesthetically fashioned designs, creating an experienced individual to each consumer. We are certain they will enjoy it", says Managing Director, Johnson Verghese.

The newly launched products include Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil, Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen, Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors, Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani, A|X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel.

The new product line comes with features like touchscreen digital display, Bluetooth technology, wireless syncing and magnetic charging, compatibility with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) and long battery life.

It is powered with Wear OS by Google and running Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform.

Gautam Sharma, Vice President Brand Strategy - APAC says, "Since our entry into the smartwatch market three years ago, it has been Fossil's mission to meld technology and design. 2018 has been our biggest leap so far: by adding significant features in terms of technology, without compromising our design ethos, Fossil's new generation of smartwatches provides consumers with one device for all their lifestyle needs.

The smartwatches have features like a heart rate sensor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, and microphone.

"We are excited to finally launch the fourth generation of our Fossil Group products into India. This new collection comes with several new features, including a heart rate monitor, GPS and swimproof. With wellness being such a strong part of our daily lives, we know that our fans will fall in love with our new lines," Sharma said.

According to a company functions like Heart Rate, and GPS will give users a 360-holistic way to track all parts of their lives while keeping true to the authentic creative spirit of innovative watch design that Fossil was founded on more than 30 years ago.