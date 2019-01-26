ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Fossil offering 25 percent off on its smartwatches under sitewide sale

Grab the Fossil smartwatch with exciting discounts under sitewide sale. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you are planning to buy a new smartwatch then this must be good news for you. You must be having a wide range of option in brands like Samsung, LG, Huawei un $200 price mark. Meanwhile, Fossil is also a very popular brand in the industry for smartwatches. Currently, the company is running a sitewide sale on its wide range of smartwatches for both male and female. So this is the best time to get your hand on Fossil smartwatch.

    Fossil offering 25 percent off on its smartwatches under sitewide sale

     

    Most of the smartwatches are listed on the online store of the company with a 25 per cent discount on them. To avail the discount from the website you need put this code BRRR25.
    Here is the list of some smartwatches which are on sale with a discounted price.

    Fossil Explorist Stainless Steel - $144.75
    Fossil Explorist Brown Leather - $134.25
    Fossil Explorist Navy Leather - $134.25
    Fossil Venture Luggage Leather - $134.25
    Fossil Venture Rose Two-Tone Steel - $144.75
    Fossil Venture Sand Leather - $134.25
    Fossil Venture Gold Steel - $144.75

    Fossil offering 25 percent off on its smartwatches under sitewide sale

    Do remember that the sale is until the end of January 27, so make sure you cab the best deal within this time frame. Meanwhile, Fossil is also running a Semi-Annual Sale in India under which the company is offering a 30 per cent discount on its wide range of products.

     

    The sale will end on January 27 at 11:59 pm. Under the sale, the company is offering discounts on products like watches, bunker bags, messenger bag, wallets and more. So if you are Fossil fan then go to the official website and grab the exciting offers.

    Read More About: fossil smartwatches wearable news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue