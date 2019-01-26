Fossil offering 25 percent off on its smartwatches under sitewide sale

If you are planning to buy a new smartwatch then this must be good news for you. You must be having a wide range of option in brands like Samsung, LG, Huawei un $200 price mark. Meanwhile, Fossil is also a very popular brand in the industry for smartwatches. Currently, the company is running a sitewide sale on its wide range of smartwatches for both male and female. So this is the best time to get your hand on Fossil smartwatch.

Most of the smartwatches are listed on the online store of the company with a 25 per cent discount on them. To avail the discount from the website you need put this code BRRR25.

Here is the list of some smartwatches which are on sale with a discounted price.

Fossil Explorist Stainless Steel - $144.75

Fossil Explorist Brown Leather - $134.25

Fossil Explorist Navy Leather - $134.25

Fossil Venture Luggage Leather - $134.25

Fossil Venture Rose Two-Tone Steel - $144.75

Fossil Venture Sand Leather - $134.25

Fossil Venture Gold Steel - $144.75

Do remember that the sale is until the end of January 27, so make sure you cab the best deal within this time frame. Meanwhile, Fossil is also running a Semi-Annual Sale in India under which the company is offering a 30 per cent discount on its wide range of products.

The sale will end on January 27 at 11:59 pm. Under the sale, the company is offering discounts on products like watches, bunker bags, messenger bag, wallets and more. So if you are Fossil fan then go to the official website and grab the exciting offers.