    Fossil Unveils Gen 5 Smartwatch With 8GB Storage, SD Wear 3100 And More

    Fossil, the luxury watchmakers company has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of its new Gen 5 smartwatch. The highlights of the smartwatch are the extended battery mode, touch display, storage, and the sensors which will help you in tracking your health on-the-go.

    Fossil Gen 5 flaunts a 44mm circular dial with a touch-panel. Under the hood, the fitness tracker is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 CPU, clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the Gen 5 runs on Wear OS by Google.

    As far as sensors are concerned, the Gen 5 smartwatch offers Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, and Heart Rate monitor. These sensors will allow users to keep an eye on activities like running, cycling, outdoor running, swimming, exercising, and more. Also, it is capable of monitoring your sleeping habits. Heart rate sensor will allow users to track real-time heart conditions.

    On the connectivity part, the Fossil Gen 5 includes Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS. Besides, the health tracker has an integrated microphone and speaker which will allow users to take calls directly from the smartwatch and interact with Google Assistant. You can also take a dip in the water up to 30 meters while wearing the smartwatch.

    Google has claimed that the battery life of the smartwatch will be improved with the inclusion of Wear 3100. With Fossil Gen 5, the company has included three battery modes which will enhance the battery life. The battery modes include Daily mode, Extended Mode, and Custom mode.

     

    The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch comes in materials like Carlyle HR Smoke Stainless Steel/Black Silicone/Dark Brown Leather, Julianna HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, Blush Leather, and Stainless Steel. If you are interested in buying one for yourself then you can get it from Fossil.com for a price of $295 (approx Rs. 20,890).

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
