Garmin Forerunner 955, 255 Smartwatches Launched In India; Claims To Offer 20 Days Battery

Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 255 series of smartwatches have been launched in India for fitness enthusiasts. These wearables were originally launched in the United States last month. The Garmin Forerunner 955 has arrived as the world's first smartwatch with solar charging support. They are being offered in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 37,490.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Specifications, Features

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar comes with the brand's proprietary Power Glass Lens. With solar charging support, the device is claimed to last up to 20 days in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in the GPS mode. The wearable is equipped with a new training readiness metric, which takes into account sleep, HRV, recovery time, and more to suggest to the wearers when they are ready for their next training session.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 comes with a 1.3-inch full-color touchscreen, which provides a resolution of 260 x 260 pixels and a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatch is 5 ATM-certified for water and dust resistance. There's 32GB of native storage, which allows the users to store up to 2,000 songs in high quality. The connectivity options of the device include GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Specs, Features

The Garmin Forerunner 255 series has two devices including the Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255s. The former has a 46mm size, while the latter has a smaller 41mm size. The wearable is equipped with a new racing widget, apart from the SpO2 sensor, HRV status during sleep, the ability to switch between multiple sports modes, and more. The Forerunner 255 also has an NFC sensor for quick payments on the go.

Garmin is also offering music editions of the Forerunner 255 called the Forerunner 255 Music and the Forerunner 255s Music. These devices allow the users to store up to 500 songs on them. The Forerunner 255 has a 1.3-inch screen, while the Forerunner 255s is equipped with a smaller 1.1-inch display. They are touted to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Garmin Forerunner 955, 255 Price In India, Availability

The new Garmin smartwatches will be available from the official online store, Helios store, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Synergizer's website. The Forerunner 955 regular edition is being offered for Rs. 53,490, while the Forerunner 955 Solar variant will set the buyers back by Rs. 63,990. The smartwatches are available in Black and White color variants.

As for the Garmin Forerunner 255 series, the Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255s regular editions will be available for Rs. 37,490. The music variants of both will cost Rs. 42,990.

