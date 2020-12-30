Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Smartwatch With Seven-Day Battery Launched In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garmin's latest offering in India is the new smartwatch with power-packed features. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch, now available in India, flaunts a circular dial and packs over 10 preloaded sports app. The latest entrant comes as the latest addition to the Garmin Vivoactive 3 series.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Price

The new Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element costs Rs. 15,990 and is available in a single silver color and size variant. The new Garmin smartwatch can be purchased on several online stores, including Garmin India online store, Amazon, and Tata Cliq.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Design

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element has a lot to offer, including a 1.2-inch 240 x 240 pixels Garmin Chroma display. The display is made extra-durable and strengthened chemically, which allows users to read the display even in direct sunlight. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element can be considered as one of the lightweight smartwatches, weighing 43 grams for a stainless steel chassis.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Features

Going under the hood, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element comes with several preloaded features, including 10 GPS and indoor sports apps. Sports modes like running, yoga, swimming, cycling, and others can be tracked seamlessly on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element, with an additional provision to create custom workouts.

As a premium smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element comes with several sensors, including GPS, Glonass, Garmin Elevate wrist heart monitor, compass, accelerometer, barometric altimeter, thermometer, and so on. Plus, other sensors like sleep trackers, Vo2 max tracker, heart rate sensor, gym activity trackers, and so on.

Going into the battery details, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element claims to offer a battery that can last up to seven days on a single charge in the smartwatch mode. When switched to GPS mode, the smartwatch can last up to 11 hours, the company notes.

As one of the premium smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element comes with 5ATM water resistance, making it ideal for swimming and other such activities. Users can connect their smartwatch to the Connect IQ app to change watch faces, widgets, and so on. One will also find a couple of typical functions like alarms, stopwatch, time, notifications display, and so on.

