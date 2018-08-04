ENGLISH

Garmin vivoactive 3 Music with 500 songs storage launched for Rs 25,990

Garmin vivoactive 3 Music launched in India at Rs 25,990. All you need to know about the smartwatch.

By:

    Garmin has launched its latest vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch in India. This a GPS-enabled smartwatch which comes with an integrated Music support that will let you store up to 500 songs. You can store the songs either by downloading them from music streaming services, or you can transfer the music from your computer directly. It comes will all the same fitness features which were introduced with the vivoactive 3.

    Garmin vivoactive 3 Music specifications

    The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music comes with 1.2-inch with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It sports full-color Garmin Chroma sunlight-visible Display, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP). The Dimensions of the smartwatch is 43.1 x 43.1 x 13.6 mm and it weighs around 39grams. It also comes with water resistant (5 ATM certification).

    Compatibility wise the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is Compatible with Android and iPhone. So there will be no issues while connecting your devices with this smartwatch.

    Monitoring wise it offers, Sleep monitoring monitors total sleep and periods of movement or restful sleep, Calories burned, Floors climbed, Distance travelled, Intensity minutes, TrueUp, Move IQ. Apart from that, it has a capability of storing music up to 500 songs.

    On the sensors part, it comes with GPS / GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter, Compass, Accelerometer and Thermometer. The company claims that the vivoactive 3 Music delivers battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode;5 hours in GPS mode with music and up to 13 hours with GPS mode and without Music.

    The vivoactive 3 Music will be available in black silicone 20mm band and comes with a price tag of Rs 25,990. The fitness band is available for purchase on garminstore.in, paytm mall, Amazon.in, Flipkart, helioswatchstore.com and more.

    Saturday, August 4, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
