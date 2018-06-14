ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Garmin introduces its vivoactive 3 Music with integrated music and GPS

Garmin has announced its latest GPS-enable smartwatch named vivoactive 3 Music, it comes with Music support which let the user store up to 500 songs.

By:

Related Articles

    Garmin has announced its latest GPS-enable smartwatch named vivoactive 3 Music, it comes with Music support which let the user store up to 500 songs by downloading offline music playlist. The playlist can be downloaded from the selected music streaming services app like Deezer, iHeartRadio, or you can also transfer music directly from your computer. This is same fitness feature which was introduced with the vivoactive 3 and Garmin Pay, contactless payment solution.

    Garmin introduces its vivoactive 3 Music with integrated music and GPS

    Garmin vivoactive 3 Music specifications

    While talking about the specs of the smartwatch, the vivo 3 Music comes with a 1.2-inch full-color Garmin Chroma sunlight-visible Display along with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP). The Dimensions of the smartwatch is 43.1 x 43.1 x 13.6 mm and it weighs around 39grams. It also comes with water resistant (5 ATM certification).

    Compatibility wise the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is Compatible with Android and iPhone. So there will be no issues while connecting your devices with this smartwatch.

    The fitness tracker also sports step counter, Move bar (displays on the device after a period of inactivity; walk for a couple of minutes to reset it). It also has comes with Auto goal feature which will learn your activity level and assigns a daily step goal.

    Garmin introduces its vivoactive 3 Music with integrated music and GPS

    Monitoring wise it offers, Sleep monitoring monitors total sleep and periods of movement or restful sleep, Calories burned, Floors climbed, Distance travelled, Intensity minutes, TrueUp, Move IQ. Apart from that, it has a capability of storing music up to 500 songs.

    On the sensors part, it comes with GPS / GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter, Compass, Accelerometer and Thermometer. The company claims that the vivoactive 3 Music delivers battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode;5 hours in GPS mode with music and up to 13 hours with GPS mode and without Music.

    The vivoactive 3 Music will be available in black silicone 20mm band, and comes with a price tag of $299.99 (Rs 20,265 approx), and is already available in the U.S. Bands in different sizes are available for purchase separately for $29.99. However, in the same price range, we have other fitness trackers from Fitbit and Apple also.

    Source

    Read More About: garmin smartwatch wearable news
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue