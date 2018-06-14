Garmin introduces its vivoactive 3 Music with integrated music and GPS

Garmin has announced its latest GPS-enable smartwatch named vivoactive 3 Music, it comes with Music support which let the user store up to 500 songs by downloading offline music playlist. The playlist can be downloaded from the selected music streaming services app like Deezer, iHeartRadio, or you can also transfer music directly from your computer. This is same fitness feature which was introduced with the vivoactive 3 and Garmin Pay, contactless payment solution.

Garmin vivoactive 3 Music specifications

While talking about the specs of the smartwatch, the vivo 3 Music comes with a 1.2-inch full-color Garmin Chroma sunlight-visible Display along with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP). The Dimensions of the smartwatch is 43.1 x 43.1 x 13.6 mm and it weighs around 39grams. It also comes with water resistant (5 ATM certification).

Compatibility wise the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is Compatible with Android and iPhone. So there will be no issues while connecting your devices with this smartwatch.

The fitness tracker also sports step counter, Move bar (displays on the device after a period of inactivity; walk for a couple of minutes to reset it). It also has comes with Auto goal feature which will learn your activity level and assigns a daily step goal.

Monitoring wise it offers, Sleep monitoring monitors total sleep and periods of movement or restful sleep, Calories burned, Floors climbed, Distance travelled, Intensity minutes, TrueUp, Move IQ. Apart from that, it has a capability of storing music up to 500 songs.

On the sensors part, it comes with GPS / GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter, Compass, Accelerometer and Thermometer. The company claims that the vivoactive 3 Music delivers battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode;5 hours in GPS mode with music and up to 13 hours with GPS mode and without Music.

The vivoactive 3 Music will be available in black silicone 20mm band, and comes with a price tag of $299.99 (Rs 20,265 approx), and is already available in the U.S. Bands in different sizes are available for purchase separately for $29.99. However, in the same price range, we have other fitness trackers from Fitbit and Apple also.

