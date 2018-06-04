Get Fitbit Ionic for $249.95 after $50 off on Father's Day discount

Father's Day is always special for every child and if you are planning to gift a smartwatch to your dad on this special occasion then this might be a good news for you. Now, you can save $50 on the purchase of Fitbit Ionic at Amazon. The e-commerce site is giving a special discount on the occasion of Father's Days.

After the discount, the price of the Fitbit will be $249.95 which is 17 per cent cheaper than the regular price. This device is the first attempt by the company to produce a smartwatch and it does sync with iOS (Apple iPhone 4s or later )and Android (Android 4.4 or later) both handsets. The smartwatch will also work with Windows operating systems based smartphone who are working on Windows 10. The smartwatch is compatible with devices at a distance of up to 30 feet.

Fitbit announced its first smartwatch called Ionic priced at $299.95 (approx. Rs. 19,130). This smartwatch is packed with features such as fitness tracking, contact-less payment, etc.

The major highlight of the Fitbit Ionic is its high capacity battery as the smartwatch is believed to last over 4 days, claims the company. The company seems to have introduced a new premium guidance and coaching paid offering designed in order to analyze the Fitbit data and activity level that is needed to deliver a custom curriculum of programs, workouts, content, etc. customized as per the users' goals.

When it comes to specifications, the Fitbit Ionic comes with a 1.42-inch touchscreen LCD display with 348 x 250-pixel resolution. There are connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and NFC for payments. The device has GPS tracking to track the users' run with the new Run Detect feature. The Swim tracking feature offers exercise duration, real-time laps and calories burned. There is an integrated antenna for a stronger GPS connection as well.

The SpO2 sensor helps in estimating the blood oxygen levels and there is Fitbit Pay for contact-less payments with select American Express cards and Mastercard and Visa credit as well as debit cards from leading banks across the world.

